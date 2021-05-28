FC Dallas-Rapids Preview

Robin Fraser is pleased with the progress being made by Colorado Rapids as they look to respond to a momentum-halting loss with three points against a struggling FC Dallas.

The Rapids had won three games in a row heading into last week’s trip to Los Angeles FC, which ended in disappointment as Diego Rossi’s double earned the hosts a 2-1 win.

They are fifth in the Western Conference, four points ahead of bottom side Dallas, but Fraser is taking nothing for granted having been held 0-0 by the Hoops on the opening day.

“Obviously, regardless of where they are in the table, Dallas are a very good team and will be a very good test for us again,” Fraser said.

“But we’re certainly looking forward to the game this weekend. We felt like last weekend we did a lot of things really well despite not winning.

“We continue to feel like we’re making progress and we’re looking forward to playing at home in front of our fans once again.”

The visitors have just one win to their name so far in 2021 and played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against Real Salt Lake in their most recent match.

Dallas failed to hold onto a late lead given to them by Ryan Hollingshead, but boss Luchi Gonzalez is trying to take positives away from his side’s third draw in six matches.

“You score two goals at home, that should be enough to win,” he said. “Then to concede literally from the kick-off after… It was a huge disappointment.

“But we did improve things that we set as objectives ahead of the game. We talked about having more purpose with the ball and having more touches in the final third.

“We also wanted our creative players getting more touches. I think that was good progress. We made it a goal to get more shots on target. More crosses. I felt we did that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado Rapids – Michael Barrios

The winger’s goal against LAFC last week was his first for the Rapids since joining via trade from Dallas in January, adding to his two assists.

Barrios spent six years on Dallas’ books and is their second all-time leader in terms of combined goals and assists (75), so the Hoops will be fully aware of what to expect against their former player.

FC Dallas – Ryan Hollingshead

Hollingshead’s late goal against RSL, which was not quite enough for all three points, was the first of the season for the full-back.

Despite being a defender, he has now chipped in with 11 goals and five assists since Gonzalez took charge of Dallas in December 2018.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Colorado is unbeaten in six straight home matches against FC Dallas (W2 D4) and has lost just twice in the last 15 at home against Dallas (W6 D7 dating back to 2008). The Hoops’ lone clean sheet in that time came in their last victory at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, a 1-0 win in October 2014.

– The Rapids have scored in 27 consecutive home matches dating back to October 2018, the longest streak in club history and tied for the seventh-longest regular season streak in MLS history.

– FC Dallas has lost three straight regular-season away matches, being outscored 7-1 in those games. Dallas hasn’t lost four in a row on the road since a run of five straight away defeats in August-September 2017.

– Barrios has been involved in three goals in his last two matches (one goal, two assists) after contributing to just three goals in his previous 16 regular-season matches dating back to September 2020 (one goal, two assists).

– Franco Jara and Hollingshead became the sixth and seventh different goalscorers for FC Dallas this season when they scored against Real Salt Lake. Only Portland (eight) has more different goalscorers than Dallas in 2021.