Robin Fraser led the tributes for Drew Moor after the Colorado Rapids legend announced Saturday’s match with FC Dallas will be his last at home before retiring.

Moor has spent 18 years in MLS, including 10 seasons with the Rapids across two spells, and has clocked up a mammoth 434 appearances in the competition.

The 38-year-old revealed on Friday he will bring down the curtain on his career at the end of the season, making the visit of Dallas his last run-out at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

“It has been one of the great pleasures of my coaching career to cross paths with Drew,” Rapids head coach Fraser said.

“He’s one of the best professionals and one of the best people I’ve ever met. I cherished my time with him in Toronto and I’m so grateful that he decided to come to Colorado again.

“He is one of the best team-mates I’ve ever come across and one of the great central defenders in this league’s history. He will be sorely missed.”

Colorado are out of the playoff reckoning with two games remaining, while opponents Dallas are assured of post-season football after missing out last year.

The Rapids will be guaranteed a home playoff if they spoil Moor’s farewell and come away with victory, but defender Matt Hedges also has his sights set on Austin FC – five points better off – in the race for second place in the Western Conference.

“It’s not over yet,” he said. “We’re still chasing teams in front of us. We want to get a home game for our fans, and that’s one of our goals from the beginning of the season. We’re close.

“I feel we have a team full of winners, guys that want to win. That’s what you want to have on your team, and if you have a team full of those guys, then they’re going to push everybody every day.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado Rapids – Diego Rubio

Plenty of attention will be on Moor should he feature, but Saturday’s contest is also an important one for Rubio as he continues to chase down a couple of records. The Chile international has 14 goals this season, which is two short of Rapids great Conor Casey for the most in a single season. He is also one game-winning goal away from setting a new club record for the most of all-time in Colorado’s history.

FC Dallas – Jesus Ferreira

Ferreira is another with history in his sights as the homegrown forward is currently tied with Jason Kreis and Kenny Cooper (18 each) for the most goals by a Dallas player in a single season. The 21-year-old featured twice for the United States over the international break, but he should be in good shape to pick up from where he left off two weeks ago.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– FC Dallas defeated Colorado 3-1 at home on April 9. Dallas are winless in eight straight visits to Colorado (D4 L4), with the last win coming in October 2014. The Rapids have won their past four at home against Dallas, equaling their longest home winning streak in the series (2002-03, including playoffs).

– The Rapids are unbeaten in seven straight home matches (W4 D3), winning the past two in a row. The Rapids have two seven-match home unbeaten runs this season, with the only two home defeats of the year splitting the two streaks.

– FC Dallas have lost only two of their past 12 MLS matches dating back to mid-July (W6 D4), going unbeaten in the past four (W2 D2). The only match in that streak in which Dallas conceded more than one goal was a 4-0 loss at Nashville on August 21, the club’s last defeat.

– Rubio has contributed to at least one goal in each of his last eight home matches (six goals, two assists), scoring in each of his past five. The last Rapids player to contribute to a goal in nine straight home games was Chris Carrieri in 2002 while the last to score in six straight was Mark Chung in 2003.

– Paul Arriola set up Jader Obrian for FC Dallas’ only goal on September 17 at San Jose. The assist was Arriola’s sixth on the season, as many as he recorded in his previous three MLS seasons combined.