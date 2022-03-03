Alan Velasco joined FC Dallas for a reported $7 million in the offseason, but coach Nico Estevez will not rush the 19-year-old.

Velasco scored 10 goals and provided as many assists across 71 appearances for boyhood side Independiente in Argentina, with the teenager’s form drawing Dallas into signing him for a club-record figure.

The winger has not featured in a competitive match since January, however, and Estevez said he will not rush him into action ahead of Saturday’s clash with last season’s MLS Supporters’ Shield winners the New England Revolution.

“Alan’s skillset is a really quick player,” Estevez said. “The way that he can control the ball and fake a little bit with the next action that he’s going to do, it’s very difficult for the defenders to read. I think you can see the way he can combine, some of his movements in the penalty box also that we’ve seen during these days.”

While Dallas drew 1-1 with Toronto FC last time out, the Revs battled to a 2-2 tie against the Portland Timbers, last season’s beaten MLS Cup finalists.

“To get a point in the opening game against a team that was in the MLS final last season was good, I’d have obviously liked a win but I thought a point was fair,” said Bruce Arena, whose team had a disrupted preseason program.

“It’s good but we have a lot of difficult games now ahead of us. Starting with our first home game. It’s challenging but we had to get some competition under our belt. It was a positive in that regard, hopefully we can be better next week.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New England Revolution – Sebastian Lletget

Signed from the LA Galaxy, Sebastian Lletget netted on his Revs debut against Portland. He is the first player to score for New England on his debut since Gustavo Bou in July 2019. The only player in the last 25 years to score in his first two MLS matches for New England is Juan Agudelo in May 2013.

FC Dallas – Jader Orban

After scoring against Toronto, Jader Orban has been involved in nine of Dallas’ last 15 goals (six goals, three assists).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Dallas are unbeaten in nine straight matches against New England (W8 D1) dating back to the start of the 2012 season.

– The 25 points represents the most Dallas has ever collected against a single opponent over a nine-match span in the club’s MLS history.

– Including the playoffs, New England are winless in three straight matches (D2, including one penalty shootout loss, L1). The Revs haven’t gone more than three straight without a win in MLS since a four-game drought that included a loss in the knockout round of MLS is Back in July-August 2020.

– Dallas have not kept a clean sheet in any of its last 20 away matches (including playoffs) dating back to a 1-0 win at Nashville in November 2020.

– That 20-game run is the longest active streak without an away clean sheet in MLS and the second-longest in club history (26 straight from June 2001 to September 2002).