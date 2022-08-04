Gio Savarese is expecting an “interesting game” between the Portland Timbers and FC Dallas after both teams played in midweek.

Portland drew 1-1 at home to Nashville, while Dallas were already in the Pacific Northwest to play the Seattle Sounders, losing 1-0.

Neither team have time to recover, with a meeting at Providence Park set for Saturday.

Savarese had a threadbare squad against Nashville but was hoping to have a stronger side at home to Dallas.

“We need to make sure that we recover all the players as much as we can, see who’s in a better spot, and then make decisions,” he said.

“At least we have Diego Chara that is rested, [Dairon] Asprilla that is rested, and now we have to see of the other players who’s going to do better to recover.

“Then we have those players that we hope can be available, like [Claudio] Bravo, Eryk [Williamson], [Cristhian] Paredes.

“If those players are able to make it to the match, then I think we are going to have a team that is going to be very fresh and ready to play. But we also have to see how the guys are going to be doing.

“Dallas is going to have the same problem as well. It’s going to be an interesting game.”

Meanwhile, Dallas coach Nico Estevez will hope his team can learn lessons from the Sounders defeat.

“It’s an important match, regardless of the result [against Seattle],” he said. “For us, we will look for three points.

“Since the moment we left Frisco, we knew that these two games would be tough.

“The most important takeaway from [the Seattle game] is that we need to believe in each other more. We need to believe that we can play our game and control aspects of the game like we do at home.

“The group is still developing and we sometimes second-guess. We just need that determination to get something positive from these road games.

“Saturday’s game will be a battle; playing in Portland is difficult with the atmosphere and the aggressive style of soccer they have.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Portland Timbers – Diego Chara

If Chara returns fit and fresh for the weekend game, he has the ability to run the show against tired legs, even at 36. Given his age, the midweek rest should have done the all-action midfielder some good.

FC Dallas – Jesus Ferreira

Ferreira is another player who has received a little bit of a rest, starting from the bench against Seattle, even if he was brought on at half-time. Two goals behind in the Golden Boot race, he will be keen to get back in the XI and back on the scoresheet.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The away side have won only two of the 25 all-time regular season meetings between Portland and FC Dallas. Dallas have just one win in Portland, a 3-1 victory in April 2016, with the Timbers recording seven wins and three draws in the other 10 regular season meetings at Providence Park.

– The Timbers extended their unbeaten run to nine games (W4 D5) with a 1-1 draw against Nashville on Wednesday, the longest active streak in MLS. Portland have had three double-digit unbeaten runs in regular season play in club history, most recently a 15-match run in April-August 2018.

– FC Dallas’ 1-0 defeat at Seattle on Tuesday was the fourth 1-0 scoreline in the club’s last five games (W2 L2). Their other result in that time was a 1-1 draw against Austin on July 16.

– The Timbers have trailed at some point in five of the nine matches in their current unbeaten run, coming back to collect at least a point in each game. This is the first time in Portland’s MLS history they have avoided defeat in five straight games in which they trailed, as well as the first team to do so this season.

– FC Dallas have gotten off to strong defensive starts to both halves this season. Dallas have allowed just one goal in the first 15 minutes of matches, with only the Union and Red Bulls (none) allowing fewer, while no team have conceded fewer goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half than Dallas (two, w/ NYCFC, LAFC).