FC Dallas-United FC Preview

Luchi Gonzalez believes FC Dallas’ failure to score enough goals to be competing at the top of the Western Conference “can be a mystery” as they prepare to visit Minnesota United.

Criticizing the finishing of a team whose sole win in four attempts was a 4-1 success might seem a strange approach, but Gonzalez feels Dallas should be scoring more.

Having netted with four of 11 shots against the Portland Timbers two games back, Dallas was far less efficient last Saturday against the Houston Dynamo, as it scored only once from 13 attempts and hit the target only three times in a 1-1 draw.

Gonzalez’s side also did not craft as many opportunities in the derby as Houston did.

“It’s a challenge. Sometimes, it can be a mystery,” the coach said. “In our analysis, we are creating some solid chances. I still believe we can create more volume, create higher, more numbers of them.”

The team’s forwards are not being absolved of blame, however.

“Our nines haven’t been able to be as efficient as we like and they would like,” Gonzalez said. “They are doing everything in training to improve that.”

Minnesota’s issues had been at the other end of the field, shipping 10 goals across the first four games – all of which ended in defeat. But a 1-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps in midweek brought coach Adrian Heath sweet relief.

“Well, it’s a huge relief for everybody concerned,” he said. “More importantly, the players.

“When I look at the season, I have days where I scratch my head because we haven’t played at times to be 0-4. But that’s where we were. I know pressure starts to build on the players, on the coaches, on the manager, even the supporters. You could feel the relief of the supporters at the end. So, I’m pleased for all of them.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota United – Michael Boxall

Minnesota’s first win and first clean sheet of the season came courtesy of an inspired display by centre-back Boxall. He made eight clearances and two tackles against Vancouver and will have to be similarly effective at home to Dallas.

FC Dallas – Franco Jara

Jara, who scored seven times last season but is yet to get off the mark this year, is surely one of those Gonzalez referred to working on their finishing. He had three shots against the Dynamo – more than any other Dallas player – but only once hit the target.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Minnesota United won its past two games against FC Dallas after losing five of the first seven meetings between the sides. The most recent four have featured 20 goals, 10 scored by each team.

– Minnesota earned its first points of the season in a 1-0 win over Vancouver on Wednesday. Including last season’s playoffs, the Loons have kept a clean sheet in six of their past seven victories.

– Dallas has won only three of its past 24 regular season away matches (D6 L15) dating back to May 2019. Dallas has managed just 17 goals in that time, failing to find the net in 14 of the 24 matches.

– Robin Lod created four chances for team-mates in Minnesota’s win on Wednesday, including assisting the game’s only goal. Lod has been directly involved in three of the Loons’ four goals this season (one goal, two assists).

– Eleven different players have already been involved in at least one Dallas goal this season, with only Jader Obrian (two goals) and Andres Ricaurte (one goal, one assist) involved in more than one.