Toronto FC are looking forward to welcoming Lorenzo Insigne to the club later this year but are not waiting for his arrival to kickstart their MLS season.

Bob Bradley, the Toronto coach, has limited attacking options until Insigne comes in, with Ayo Akinola injured and Jozy Altidore having departed.

Bradley knows an immediate impact will be tricky as TFC start at FC Dallas, but he hopes they can “develop as a team” long before Insigne boosts them.

“We want to hit the ground running,” he said. “We want to be good with the ball, we want to create chances. We want to find ways to react and defend well as soon as we lose the ball.

“We’ll need games to continue to sharpen up little things.

“And, of course, when you know that there are some players that are still coming during the season, especially someone who brings such experience and such personality and talent as Lorenzo, then of course that’s only going to be a fantastic way to continue to grow.

“But we’ve got to develop as a team and establish real football ideas and be a good team so he’s joining at the right time. You can’t expect that we have to wait for him to get things up and running.”

It is 25 years since Bradley, 63, took his first steps as an MLS coach at the Chicago Fire.

For his opposite number on Saturday, Dallas’ Nico Estevez, that bow comes this week.

“Perhaps later I will be able to appreciate and remember the moment of my debut as something special, which it is,” Estevez said. “But for the moment I am focused on preparing the team well.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Dallas – Alan Velasco

Everyone in MLS saw Dallas moving on Ricardo Pepi, their latest academy sensation, but few might have expected the club to then spend a huge chunk of that fee on 19-year-old winger Velasco. If Dallas can nurture his talent as effectively as they did with Pepi and Co., he could have a huge role to play this year.

Toronto FC – Alejandro Pozuelo

Pozuelo may have added responsibilities in the absence of other key attackers, but Bradley is also keen to rein his number 10 in. “I still believe that the best teams in the world, you see a little bit more discipline when you have the ball when there’s some structure,” he said. “Guys just don’t go wherever.” The level of discipline with which Pozuelo fulfils his role will be worth watching.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– FC Dallas have won 11 of the 18 all-time meetings with Toronto FC in MLS (D5 L2), averaging 2.11 points per match against the Reds. The only team who have played Toronto five or more times and collected more points per match were Chivas USA (2.15 – W9 D1 L3).

– Dallas are unbeaten in their past 12 season-opening matches (W7 D5), tied with Real Salt Lake (also active) as the longest such runs in MLS history. Dallas have not lost a season opener since a 3-1 defeat to the Fire in 2009.

– Bradley has found first-year success with all MLS teams he has joined, winning MLS Cup in the Fire’s first MLS season (1998), seeing a seven-point improvement for the Red Bulls (then-Metrostars) in 2003, then leading Chivas USA to a 25-point improvement in 2006. In his last stop, Bradley led Los Angeles FC to 57 points in 2018, equaling the MLS record for points by an expansion team he set with the Fire in 1998.

– Dallas struggled at the end of last season, winning just three of their final 18 matches (D7 L8) with all three victories coming against expansion side Austin FC. Dallas last beat a non-expansion side on July 31 last season, winning 2-1 at Sporting Kansas City.

– Toronto got themselves in trouble early last season, conceding an MLS-high 34 goals before halftime while scoring just 15 times themselves, second-fewest in the league. The Reds allowed 15 goals in the first 15 minutes of matches, most in MLS.