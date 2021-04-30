FCC-Orlando City Preview

Orlando City’s attack just needs to discover “that final touch”, according to head coach Oscar Pareja, whose team are facing FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

City have started their season with two draws, against Atlanta United and Sporting Kansas City respectively.

They have been stringent at the back, conceding just once, but in equal measure they have only scored one at the other end.

“We have had the chances to put the ball in the back of the net and get the three points, that’s obviously what you play for. We’re missing that final touch,” said Pareja.

“I can’t lie to you, it’s a concern we carry when we’re not scoring the options that we’ve created and the volume that we’ve had the last games.

“But at the same time I have a lot of confidence in the team. The good news is that we’re creating them, we are having that protagonism that we always preach about, asking the players to train it and try to be more polished in that area.

“Hopefully we can open that side of our game as soon as possible.”

Orlando face a Cincinnati team also without a win to start 2021, as they followed up a 2-2 draw with Nashville SC with a 5-0 hammering at the hands of New York City FC.

Yet chief executive and controlling owner Carl H. Lindner III has set Cincinnati a minimum target of recording a winning season.

“I would like to have a winning record at a minimum and then if the team gels well together, make the playoffs,” Lindner said in an interview with the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Those are reasonable goals as we’re continuing to construct a team that we’re proud of long-term. Again, it takes time to do that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Orlando City – Nani

Former Manchester United winger Nani has scored three times in his last five matches, including last season’s playoffs, after a goal against Kansas City last Friday.

FC Cincinnati – Cody Cropper

Cody Cropper was in goal as Cincinnati shipped five to NYCFC last time out, and if he gets another chance, will be determined to set that record straight. Unfortunately, Cincinnati’s defense has been extremely leaky so far this term, allowing 53 attempts on goal.

KEY OPTA FACTS

-Orlando have collected four points in their two matches against FC Cincinnati, including a 5-1 home victory in May 2019. The Lions have scored more goals just once in the club’s MLS history, a 6-1 win over New England in September 2017.

-Cincinnati faced 53 shots in their first two matches this season, the most any team has faced two matches into a season since Real Salt Lake faced 54 shots in their first two matches of the 2014 campaign.

-Orlando opened the season with consecutive draws for the second time in three seasons (also 2019). The Lions have avoided defeat in their first three matches of a season just once in the club’s MLS history, doing so in 2016 (W1 D2).

-Nani’s recent scoring streak comes on the back of a run of just one goal in his previous nine MLS appearances from September until early November last year.

-Cincinnati has faced 23 shots on target already this season. No other team has faced more than 15.