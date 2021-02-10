‘FCS All-In’ show to spotlight spring season

(Stats Perform) – FCS conferences are going “all-in” with promoting their brand of NCAA Division I college football.

In a collaborative effort, the 13 FCS conferences have combined on a new hour-long show, “FCS All-In,” with the preseason edition set to air Saturday on Pluto TV Channel 752, a free streaming service.

Midseason and postseason shows also are planned for the upcoming spring season.

The inaugural “FCS All-In” will debut at 10 a.m. ET, followed immediately with re-airs at 11 a.m. and noon. Each conference will be featured with a three-minute segment, and Stats Perform FCS senior editor Craig Haley and Sam Herder of HERO Sports will join the show with their national perspective of the 127-school subdivision.

About three-quarters of the FCS programs plan to play a spring season after all conferences postponed their fall schedules due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The spring season offers a spotlight for the FCS because the FBS season was played in the fall.

The regular season will lead to a 16-team playoff, capped by the championship game on May 16 in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State has won three straight and a record eight of the last nine FCS titles.

