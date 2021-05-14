FCS National Awards to air on Bally Sports networks, affiliates

(Stats Perform) – The announcement of the Walter Payton and Buck Buchanan award winners will highlight the FCS Football National Awards show that will air across Bally Sports Regional Networks and affiliates, beginning Saturday night.

The Payton Award, in its 34th year and honoring the offensive player of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision, will be decided by quarterbacks Eric Barriere of Eastern Washington and Cole Kelley of Southeastern Louisiana and running back Julius Chestnut of Sacred Heart. There were 16 finalists.

Linebackers Colby Campbell of Presbyterian and Stone Snyder of VMI and defensive end Jordan Lewis of Southern are up for the Buchanan Award, in its 26th season and honoring the FCS defensive player of the year. There were 18 finalists.

Also being honored are UIW quarterback Cameron Ward, the 10th Jerry Rice Award recipient for national freshman player of the year; VMI’s Scott Wachenheim, the 34th Eddie Robinson Award recipient for national coach of the year; and North Carolina Central defensive end Jessie Malit, the sixth Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award recipient.

Former Northwestern State and two-time Super Bowl-champion linebacker Gary Reasons will host the hour-long show. Over 115 airings are scheduled across the networks.

A 40-member national media panel voted on the four longstanding FCS awards following the unprecedented 2020-21 regular season, which spanned the fall and spring semesters. The Doris Robinson Award was selected from nominations by the 13 FCS conferences.

—=

FCS National Awards – Initial Air Dates (local air times listed)

Bally Sports Arizona (BSAZ): Saturday, May 15 (9 p.m.)

Bally Sports Detroit (BSDET): Saturday, May 15 (9 p.m.)

Bally Sports Florida (BSFL): Sunday, May 16 (5 p.m.)

Bally Sports Midwest (BSMW): Saturday, May 15 (9 p.m., CENTSOIL/CENTIN/FW/SWIN/STL/ILTH-EVANS); Sunday, May 16 (9 p.m., all)

Bally Sports North (BSN): Saturday, May 15 (10 p.m.)

Bally Sports Ohio (BSOH): Saturday, May 15 (11:30 p.m.)

Bally Sports SoCal (BSSC): Thursday, May 20 (1 p.m.)

Bally Sports South (BSSO): Sunday, May 16 (10 p.m., AL-Hunt/GA/KY/NC/SC/TN); Tuesday, May 18 (11 a.m., all)

Bally Sports Southeast (BSSE): Saturday, May 15 (9:30 p.m., AL/GA/MS/NC/SC/TN-Chat,Knox,Tri); Friday, May 21 (3 a.m., all)

Bally Sports Southwest (BSSW): Saturday, May 15 (9:30 p.m.)

Bally Sports Sun (BSSUN): Saturday, May 15 (11:30 p.m., Heat); Sunday, May 16 (5 a.m., all)

Bally Sports West (BSW): Saturday, May 15 (11 p.m.)

Bally Sports Wisconsin (BSWI): Saturday, May 15 (9:30 p.m.)

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (ATTPT): Thursday, May 20 (5 p.m.)

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (ATTRM): Monday, May 17 (4:30 p.m. Las Vegas; 5:30 p.m., all)

MSG Network Plus (MSGP): Sunday, May 16 (9 p.m.)

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network 2 (MASN 2): Saturday, May 15 (9 p.m.)

Root Sports Northwest (RSNW): Monday, May 17 (12:30 a.m.)

Note: Most networks will have multiple airings. Please consult local listings.