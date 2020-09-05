FCS nonconference schedule this fall

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(Stats Perform) – Schedule and results of the 17 FCS college football programs that have announced nonconference games this fall (all 13 conferences postponed their league competition due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic):

—=

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Campbell (0-4): 27-26 loss at Georgia Southern (Sept. 12); 43-21 loss at Coastal Carolina (Sept. 18); 52-21 loss at Appalachian State (Sept. 26); 66-14 loss at Wake Forest (Oct. 2)

North Alabama (0-1): 28-7 loss at Liberty (Oct. 3); Jacksonville State (Oct. 17); at Southern Miss (Nov. 7); at BYU (Nov. 21)

—=

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

Missouri State (0-2): 48-0 loss at Oklahoma (Sept. 12); 27-20 loss at Central Arkansas (Sept. 26); Central Arkansas (Oct. 17)

North Dakota State (1-0): 39-28 win over Central Arkansas (Oct. 3)

Southern Illinois: Southeast Missouri (Oct. 30)

—=

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Austin Peay (0-3): 24-17 loss to Central Arkansas in Montgomery, Alabama (Aug. 29); 55-0 loss at Pittsburgh (Sept. 12); 55-20 loss at Cincinnati (Sept. 19)

Eastern Kentucky (1-3): 59-0 loss at Marshall (Sept. 5); 56-0 loss at West Virginia (Sept. 12); 37-14 win at The Citadel (Sept. 26); 33-30 loss to Houston Baptist (Oct. 3); at Troy (Oct. 17); Central Arkansas (Oct. 24); Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 7); at Central Arkansas (Nov. 14); Western Carolina (Nov. 21)

Jacksonville State (0-1): 41-24 loss at Florida State (Oct. 3); Mercer (Oct. 10); at North Alabama (Oct. 17); at FIU (Oct. 23)

Southeast Missouri: at Southern Illinois (Oct. 30)

—=

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Chattanooga: at Western Kentucky (Oct. 24)

The Citadel (0-3): 27-6 loss at USF (Sept. 12); 49-0 loss at Clemson (Sept. 19); 37-14 loss to Eastern Kentucky (Sept. 26); at Army West Point (Oct. 10)

Mercer: at Jacksonville State (Oct. 10); at Army West Point (Oct. 24); Abilene Christian (Oct. 31)

Western Carolina: at Liberty (Nov. 14); at Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 21); at North Carolina (Dec. 11)

—=

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Abilene Christian (0-2): 17-13 loss at UTEP (Sept. 19); 55-23 loss at at Army West Point (Oct. 3); Stephen F. Austin in Arlington, Texas (Oct. 24); at Mercer (Oct. 31); Angelo State (Nov. 7); Arizona Christian (Nov. 14); at Virginia (Nov. 21)

Central Arkansas (2-2): 24-17 win over Austin Peay in Montgomery, Alabama (Aug. 29); 45-35 loss at UAB (Sept. 3); 27-20 win over Missouri State (Sept. 26); 39-28 loss at North Dakota State (Oct. 3); at Arkansas State (Oct. 10); at Missouri State (Oct. 17); at Eastern Kentucky (Oct. 24); Missouri Western (Oct. 31); Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 14); at Louisiana-Lafayette (Nov. 21)

Houston Baptist (1-3): 57-31 loss at North Texas (Sept. 5); 35-33 loss at Texas Tech (Sept. 12); 66-38 loss at Louisiana Tech (Sept. 26); 33-30 win at Eastern Kentucky (Oct. 3)

Stephen F. Austin (1-3): 24-14 loss at UTEP (Sept. 5); 24-10 loss at UTSA (Sept. 19); 50-7 loss at SMU (Sept. 26); 34-6 win over West Texas A&M (Oct. 3); Angelo State (Oct. 17); Abilene Christian in Arlington, Texas (Oct. 24); Western Colorado (Oct. 31); at Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 7); Pittsburg State (Nov. 14); at Memphis (Nov. 21)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51