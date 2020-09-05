FCS nonconference schedule this fall

(Stats Perform) – Schedule and results of the 17 FCS college football programs that have announced nonconference games this fall (all 13 conferences postponed their league competition due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic):

—=

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Campbell (0-4): 27-26 loss at Georgia Southern (Sept. 12); 43-21 loss at Coastal Carolina (Sept. 18); 52-21 loss at Appalachian State (Sept. 26); 66-14 loss at Wake Forest (Oct. 2)

North Alabama (0-1): 28-7 loss at Liberty (Oct. 3); Jacksonville State (Oct. 17); at Southern Miss (Nov. 7); at BYU (Nov. 21)

—=

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

Missouri State (0-2): 48-0 loss at Oklahoma (Sept. 12); 27-20 loss at Central Arkansas (Sept. 26); Central Arkansas (Oct. 17)

North Dakota State (1-0): 39-28 win over Central Arkansas (Oct. 3)

Southern Illinois: Southeast Missouri (Oct. 30)

—=

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Austin Peay (0-3): 24-17 loss to Central Arkansas in Montgomery, Alabama (Aug. 29); 55-0 loss at Pittsburgh (Sept. 12); 55-20 loss at Cincinnati (Sept. 19)

Eastern Kentucky (1-3): 59-0 loss at Marshall (Sept. 5); 56-0 loss at West Virginia (Sept. 12); 37-14 win at The Citadel (Sept. 26); 33-30 loss to Houston Baptist (Oct. 3); at Troy (Oct. 17); Central Arkansas (Oct. 24); Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 7); at Central Arkansas (Nov. 14); Western Carolina (Nov. 21)

Jacksonville State (0-1): 41-24 loss at Florida State (Oct. 3); Mercer (Oct. 10); at North Alabama (Oct. 17); at FIU (Oct. 23)

Southeast Missouri: at Southern Illinois (Oct. 30)

—=

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Chattanooga: at Western Kentucky (Oct. 24)

The Citadel (0-3): 27-6 loss at USF (Sept. 12); 49-0 loss at Clemson (Sept. 19); 37-14 loss to Eastern Kentucky (Sept. 26); at Army West Point (Oct. 10)

Mercer: at Jacksonville State (Oct. 10); at Army West Point (Oct. 24); Abilene Christian (Oct. 31)

Western Carolina: at Liberty (Nov. 14); at Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 21); at North Carolina (Dec. 11)

—=

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Abilene Christian (0-2): 17-13 loss at UTEP (Sept. 19); 55-23 loss at at Army West Point (Oct. 3); Stephen F. Austin in Arlington, Texas (Oct. 24); at Mercer (Oct. 31); Angelo State (Nov. 7); Arizona Christian (Nov. 14); at Virginia (Nov. 21)

Central Arkansas (2-2): 24-17 win over Austin Peay in Montgomery, Alabama (Aug. 29); 45-35 loss at UAB (Sept. 3); 27-20 win over Missouri State (Sept. 26); 39-28 loss at North Dakota State (Oct. 3); at Arkansas State (Oct. 10); at Missouri State (Oct. 17); at Eastern Kentucky (Oct. 24); Missouri Western (Oct. 31); Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 14); at Louisiana-Lafayette (Nov. 21)

Houston Baptist (1-3): 57-31 loss at North Texas (Sept. 5); 35-33 loss at Texas Tech (Sept. 12); 66-38 loss at Louisiana Tech (Sept. 26); 33-30 win at Eastern Kentucky (Oct. 3)

Stephen F. Austin (1-3): 24-14 loss at UTEP (Sept. 5); 24-10 loss at UTSA (Sept. 19); 50-7 loss at SMU (Sept. 26); 34-6 win over West Texas A&M (Oct. 3); Angelo State (Oct. 17); Abilene Christian in Arlington, Texas (Oct. 24); Western Colorado (Oct. 31); at Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 7); Pittsburg State (Nov. 14); at Memphis (Nov. 21)