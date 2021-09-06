FCS Top 25: Sam Houston No. 1, six beat FBS in strong opening week

(Stats Perform) – Although the national playoffs won’t begin until Thanksgiving weekend, the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 is stuffed already – with outstanding teams, that is.

Defending FCS champ Sam Houston continued to hold the No. 1 spot in the national media rankings on Monday after numerous FCS teams made a strong case for a high ranking during the first full week of action.

Six FCS teams posted wins over FBS opponents – the most in one week since 2013: No. 2 South Dakota State (Colorado State), No. 4 Montana (Washington in the sixth all-time FCS win over a nationally ranked FBS opponent), No. 7 Eastern Washington (UNLV), No. 14 UC Davis (Tulsa), No. 15 ETSU (Vanderbilt) and No. 24 Holy Cross (UConn), which returned to the rankings for the first time since Sept. 18, 2017.

Nine different conferences were represented in the rankings, led by the Missouri Valley with six.

A national media panel selects the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

STATS PERFORM FCS TOP 25 (Sept. 6)

1. Sam Houston (1-0, 0-0 AQ7), 1,212 points (32 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Week 1 Result: 42-16 win at Northern Arizona

2. South Dakota State (1-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 1,185 (11)

Previous Ranking: 3; Week 1 Result: 42-23 win at Colorado State

3. James Madison (1-0, 0-0 CAA), 1,150 (2)

Previous Ranking: 2; Week 1 Result: 68-10 win over Morehead State

4. Montana (1-0, 0-0 Big Sky), 1,087 (5)

Previous Ranking: 9; Week 1 Result: 13-7 win at Washington

5. North Dakota State (1-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 1,050

Previous Ranking: 4; Week 1 Result: 28-6 win over Albany

6. Delaware (1-0, 1-0 CAA), 965

Previous Ranking: 5; Week 1 Result: 34-24 win at Maine

7. Eastern Washington (1-0, 0-0 Big Sky), 880

Previous Ranking: 11; Week 1 Result: 35-33 2-OT win at UNLV

8. Southern Illinois (1-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 873

Previous Ranking: 7; Week 1 Result: 47-21 win at Southeast Missouri

9. North Dakota (1-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 858

Previous Ranking: 8; Week 1 Result: 35-14 win at Idaho State

10. Weber State (0-1, 0-0 Big Sky), 764

Previous Ranking: 6; Week 1 Result: 40-17 loss at Utah

11. Montana State (0-1, 0-0 Big Sky), 598

Previous Ranking: 12; Week 1 Result: 19-16 loss at Wyoming

12. Villanova (1-0, 0-0 CAA), 585

Previous Ranking: 16; Week 1 Result: 47-3 win at Lehigh

13. Southeastern Louisiana (1-0, 0-0 Southland), 584

Previous Ranking: 15; Week 1 Result: 49-28 win at North Alabama

14. UC Davis (1-0, 0-0 Big Sky), 576

Previous Ranking: 23; Week 1 Result: 19-17 win at Tulsa

15. ETSU (1-0, 0-0 Southern), 442

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 1 Result: 23-3 win at Vanderbilt

16. Jacksonville State (0-1, 0-0 AQ7), 427

Previous Ranking: 10; Week 1 Result: 31-0 loss to UAB

17. Austin Peay (1-0, 0-0 Ohio Valley), 417

Previous Ranking: 20; Week 1 Result: 30-20 win at Chattanooga

18. VMI (1-0, 0-0 Southern), 415

Previous Ranking: 17; Week 1 Result: 45-24 win over Davidson

19. Central Arkansas (0-1, 0-0 AQ7), 407

Previous Ranking: 14; Week 1 Result: 40-21 loss at Arkansas State

20. Monmouth (0-1, 0-0 Big South), 290

Previous Ranking: 13; Week 1 Result: 50-15 loss at Middle Tennessee

21. Northern Iowa (0-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 287

Previous Ranking: 21; Week 1 Result: 16-10 loss at Iowa State

22. Kennesaw State (1-0, 0-0 Big South), 208

Previous Ranking: 19; Week 1 Result: 35-25 win over Reinhardt

23. Missouri State (0-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 187

Previous Ranking: 24; Week 1 Result: 23-16 loss at Oklahoma State

24. Holy Cross (1-0, 0-0 Patriot), 160

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 1 Result: 38-28 win at UConn

25. Richmond (1-0, 0-0 CAA), 135

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 1 Result: 38-14 win over Howard

Dropped Out: Chattanooga (18), Nicholls (22) and North Carolina A&T (25)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Murray State 125, Chattanooga 72, Nicholls 61, Sacramento State 40, Samford 40, New Hampshire 36, Alabama A&M 34, Furman 20, Sacred Heart 17, Jackson State 14, Illinois State 10, Rhode Island 8, Stephen F. Austin 8, North Carolina Central 7