Felipe Mora gives Timbers a 1-1 draw with the Earthquakes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Felipe Mora scored in first-half stoppage time to pull the Portland Timbers into a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night.

The Earthquakes (4-7-6) struck first with a second-chance goal from Javier Lopez in the 25th minute.

The Timbers (6-8-2) tied it on Mora’s flick off a pass from Bill Tuiloma just before the break.

The Earthquakes were coming off 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday. San Jose is undefeated in the last six games, but has only won one of the last 13.

The Earthquakes have never beaten the Timbers at Portland’s Providence Park. The last time San Jose earned a point in Portland was in 2014.

Portland came into the match after a crushing 4-1 loss at the LA Galaxy on Friday. It was the team’s second straight loss.

”I’m extremely happy to come out of this match seeing the way we played,” Timber’s coach Giovanni Savarese said. ”Of course disappointed because it was only one point. But besides that, the level of play, the quality, the discipline, this is us — not what we saw in the second half against the Galaxy. This is the team that can achieve something great this year as long as we continue to grow.”

Aljaz Ivacic made his debut for Portland in goal when starting goalkeeper Steve Clark was injured in the 37th minute and had to leave the game due to what Savarese described as a groin injury.

Eryk Williamson replaced Cristhian Paredes at half for the Timbers for his first match back since winning the Gold Cup with the U.S. National Team. Claudio Bravo made his first start for the Timbers following his stint with the Argentina at the Olympics.

San Jose’s Jackson Yueill also was subbed into the game after playing for the United States at the Gold Cup.

”They’re very good team, and so the point on the road is important and it’s time to keep moving forward,” Yueill said afterward.

Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell was named to the MLS All-Star team earlier in the day. Cowell, 17, is the youngest player named to the team, which will face Liga MX All-Stars on Aug. 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Cowell has four goals and four assists this season.

Diego Chara picked up a second yellow late in the match and was sent off in stoppage time. A brief scuffle broke out among the two sides at the final whistle.

The game was played amid rumors of an impending deal that would send Jeremy Ebobisse from the Timbers to the Earthquakes.

”We’re speaking about an important player, a young star with a big future. But for now there’s nothing concrete so I’d rather speak if it comes to be,” San Jose coach Matias Almeyda said after the game.