Fever aim to avenge lopsided losses in rematch vs. Aces

The Indiana Fever weren’t very competitive when they visited the Las Vegas Aces in late May.

Las Vegas set a franchise record with 113 points in the first meeting on May 28, then hit triple figures again two days later in a 101-78 rout. The Aces scored 59 more points than the Fever in the two-game series.

The rematch takes place Saturday in Indianapolis.

While the Fever still have the WNBA’s worst record at 5-18, they have been much more competitive. They have won four of their last six games, including an 83-81 victory on Aug. 20 at playoff hopeful Dallas.

And while Indiana’s chances of making the eight-team playoffs are remote, general manager Tamika Catchings hasn’t given up.

“I expect our team will grow, continue to get better and you know, we are in playoff contention,” she told the Indianapolis Star. “It’s not going to be easy but nothing worth having is easy.”

There was nothing easy about the win against Dallas. The Fever had just seven players available due to injuries, but six scored in double figures.

Danielle Robinson’s 3-point play with 7.2 seconds left capped a game-ending 9-0 run. She finished with a team-high 18 points, five rebounds and five assists as Indiana won for the first time this year when trailing after three quarters.

Las Vegas (18-7) enters this one fresh off a 78-71 victory on Thursday night in Atlanta. The win was the 300th as a WNBA coach for Bill Laimbeer.

The Aces trailed by eight at halftime but allowed only 23 points from that point on, including nine in the fourth quarter.

A’ja Wilson collected 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Las Vegas, bouncing back nicely from a 1-for-15, four-point performance in Tuesday night’s loss to Connecticut. She averages team-best totals in points (18.8) and rebounds (9.4).

At stake for the Aces is a chance to help their seeding for the playoffs. They currently stand a game behind Connecticut (19-6) for the league’s best record.

–Field Level Media