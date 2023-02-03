PARIS (AP)Formula One’s governing body confirmed the six engine providers for the 2026-30 cycle on Friday which aims to use sustainable fuels and greater electric power.

The FIA said that Alpine, Audi, Ferrari, Honda, Mercedes, and Red Bull in partnership with Ford successfully completed the registration process for the next generation of engines.

German car manufacturer Audi is a new entrant and American automaker Ford is returning to the series.

”The power unit is at the forefront of technological innovation, making the future of Formula 1 more sustainable while maintaining the spectacular racing,” FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

The engines will maintain a similar performance level to the current designs, which use V6 internal combustion engines, but will also focus on environmental sustainability with the deployment of electrical power close to 50% and by using a 100% sustainable fuel, FIA said.

Ford will work to develop the power unit for Red Bull, as well as their sister team, AlphaTauri, from 2026 to at least 2030.

Ford dominated F1 in the late 1960s and 1970s as an engine manufacturer with Cosworth and Ford is the third most successful engine maker in F1 history with 10 constructors’ championships and 13 drivers’ championships.

Ford, which owned and ran the Jaguar F1 team, left F1 in 2004 when Jaguar was sold and became Red Bull Racing.

Audi is the second-most successful manufacturer in the 24 Hours Le Mans endurance race with 13 wins, and began to work on electrifying the car in that series as early as 2012.

