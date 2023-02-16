OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Frankie Fidler had 27 points in Omaha’s 80-72 win over South Dakota on Thursday night.

Fidler also had 10 rebounds for the Mavericks (8-20, 4-12 Summit League). Ja’Sean Glover scored 11 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and added five rebounds. JJ White shot 2 for 5 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. The victory snapped a nine-game slide for the Mavericks.

The Coyotes (11-16, 6-9) were led in scoring by Kruz Perrott-Hunt, who finished with 16 points. South Dakota also got 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Tasos Kamateros. A.J. Plitzuweit also had 12 points and four assists.

