Fiedler, Olivari lead Rice past LeTourneau 94-74

HOUSTON (AP)Max Fiedler had 16 points to lead five Rice players in double figures as the Owls routed LeTourneau 94-74 on Thursday.

Quincy Olivari added 15 points, Tre Clark chipped in 14, and Chris Mullins and Travis Evee each had 13 for the Owls (3-0).

John Argue had 18 points for the Yellow Jackets. Deonte Jackson added 16 points and Andrew Eberhardt had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

