JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)Caleb Fields scored 17 points as Arkansas State beat UT Martin 70-64 on Tuesday night.

Fields also contributed seven assists for the Red Wolves (3-2). Markise Davis scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Malcolm Farrington was 5 of 14 shooting (4 for 9 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Parker Stewart finished with 15 points for the Skyhawks (3-4). UT Martin also got 14 points from K.J. Simon. Jordan Sears also put up 12 points, six rebounds and three steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.