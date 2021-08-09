Finland’s Kuokkanen back with Devils; signs for 2 years

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Finnish forward Janne Kuokkanen has signed a two-year contract to return to the New Jersey Devils.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald said the 23-year-old restricted free agent will earn $1.6 million this season and more than $2 million in 2022-23.

Kuokkanen had eight goals and 17 assists in 50 games last season. His goal/assist/point totals ranked second among Devils’ rookies. His 21 even-strength points ranked sixth among all NHL rookie skaters.

Kuokkanen started last season in Finland’s top pro league, totaling three goals and four assists in 16 games.

The left-handed shooting forward has played in 62 career NHL games. He was Carolina’s second-round selection in the 2016 draft. He was acquired by the Devils along with Fredrik Claesson and Carolina’s conditional fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft for defenseman Sami Vatanen in February 2020.

