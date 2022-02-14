MILAN (AP)Sofyan Amrabat scored in the 89th minute as Fiorentina won 2-1 at Spezia on Monday to move closer to the European qualification places in the Italian league.

The victory moved eighth-place Fiorentina to within a point of Roma and within three points of sixth-place Lazio with a game in hand compared to both rivals.

Fiorentina had lost 3-0 to Lazio at home in the previous round but was coming off another last-minute win at Atalanta in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup.

Krzysztof Piatek put the visitors ahead with a goal in the 42nd before Spezia equalized through Kevin Agudelo in the 74th. Amrabat’s winner came with a shot from outside the area after an assist by Arthur Cabral.

Piatek had missed a penalty kick in the 16th.

Spezia, sitting in 14th place and five points above the relegation zone, had won four of its last six matches, including at third-place Napoli in December and at league leader AC Milan in January.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports