Fire-D.C. United Preview

Hernan Losada and Raphael Wicky are both focusing on the positives as DC United and Chicago Fire prepare to meet in a clash between two badly out-of-form sides.

United beat New York City FC 2-1 in their opening game of the season but have since lost three games in a row, conceding eight goals and scoring twice in those defeats.

The Fire have also lost three games on the bounce, failing to score in the last two of those against New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union, and are still without a win in 2021.

The pressure is on both sides ahead of Thursday’s game at Audi Field, but Losada is refusing to be too downbeat due to a lengthy injury list that contains up to eight regulars.

“How can I complain about guys who came during pre-season actually to help us as an extra wheel, not as starters?” he said after the 3-1 loss to Columbus SC at the weekend.

“Moses Nyeman is our best player. To see Kimarni [Smith] make his first MLS game as a starter, as someone who come from the SuperDraft and never play in MLS before…

“Ola Kamara scored his first goal of the season, coming as a substitution. [Edison] Flores gets his first assist… so I still see positive things in the after a bad result.”

United have conceded at least one goal in the opening 20 minutes in three of their four games, but while Wicky accepts an improvement is needed, he is also trying to stay upbeat.

“I think at one point, conceding early goals is a little bit of a mental thing – it’s in your head,” he said. “But we just have to put this out.

“I’m not going to deny, result-wise, we always say it’s not good enough. I know that and we are very disappointed in that. But we are building a really good team here.

“We think we have a very competitive roster, a good mix of young and old, dynamic players. I believe in that. We will keep believing in what we do and keep working.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

DC United – Ola Kamara

Much-traveled striker Kamara made an impact from the substitutes’ bench against Columbus with what proved to be a consolation goal against his former side.

The Norway international, who has five goals since the start of last season, appears to be over his injury setback and that is a boost for United heading into this important match.

Chicago Fire – Francisco Calvo

If the Fire are to have any hope of turning their season around then they need to tighten up at the back, having conceded more than once in all four games so far this campaign.

Calvo has been an ever-present at the back, even if his defensive partners have chopped and changed, and the captain will admit that a big improvement is required from a personal perspective.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Fire beat DC United in Chicago in the lone meeting between the sides last season, but DC have lost only one of their last eight home matches against Chicago (W5 D2). United have scored 22 goals in those eight matches, including finding the net three or more times in four of the last six.

– United’s defeat at Columbus on Saturday was their third in a row and fifth in the last six games dating back to last season. DC have 24 points in total since the start of last season – only FC Cincinnati (17) have collected fewer (tied with Chicago Fire and excluding expansion side Austin FC).

– Chicago are winless in their first four matches (one point) for the third time in club history (also one point in 2013, three points in 2014). The Fire have started a season without a win in five or more matches just once, doing so in 2014 (D6 L2 in their first eight games).

– United scored two own goals in their defeat to Columbus. Since November 1, they have scored four own goals – no other team in MLS has more than one in that time.

– The Fire have conceded nine goals through their first four matches, equaling the second most they have let in at this stage of a season (11 in 2000). The Fire have conceded multiple goals in each of the first four matches of a season for the first time in club history.