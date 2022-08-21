PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A year ago, Nate Fisher was employed by the First National Bank of Omaha determining whether to approve commercial loans. On Sunday, at Citizens Bank Park in his major league debut, he issued a denial to Phillies hitters.

Fisher sparkled in pitching three scoreless innings, Mark Canha hit two homers and drove in five runs and the New York Mets rallied past Philadelphia 10-9.

“It’s pretty surreal right now,” Fisher said. “I’m so thankful and so blessed for the opportunity. It hasn’t even sunk in yet.”

Fisher allowed one hit while striking out one and walking two.

“This is my dream,” he said.

The 26-year-old lefty went undrafted out of the University of Nebraska before pitching in 12 games at Single-A for the Seattle Mariners organization in 2019.

With the uncertainty of COVID-19 halting his baseball career, Fisher followed a former coach into banking in 2020 in his hometown. He worked there until June 2021 when he re-signed with the Mariners, making it all the way to Triple-A.

This season with the Mets organization, Fisher was 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA in 12 games at Double-A Binghamton and 1-2 with a 3.12 ERA in 12 games at Triple-A Syracuse before his call-up prior to Sunday’s game.

“It’s pretty cool,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said.

When Fisher entered in the fifth, he caught more than a few people by surprise.

“I didn’t even know who this guy was when he came into the game today,” Canha said.

Fisher retired three batters and walked one, then walked Kyle Schwarber to lead off the sixth before being forced to sit out a 46-minute rain delay. He returned and got three straight outs before finishing by facing the minimum in a scoreless seventh.

For Fisher, it was just another day at the office.

Tougher work environment?

“Probably the Phillies lineup — but those days can get long at the bank, too,” he said, laughing.

Canha’s second homer was a go-ahead, two-run drive in the ninth inning. Brandon Nimmo hit a solo homer two batters later for the NL East leaders.

The Mets took three of four in the series to finish the regular season with a 14-5 mark against the Phillies. New York upped its lead over second-place Atlanta to four games.

“The offense just didn’t give in,” Showalter said. “Our guys thought there was a game there to be won and they did what it took.”

Alec Bohm hit a pair of three-run homers and Jean Segura also went deep for the Phillies, who have lost four of five. Philadelphia entered second in the NL wild-card race.

“Is it disappointing to lose? Certainly,” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said. “But I’m really proud of the entire club just the way they fought.”

The Mets trailed 8-7 before Jeff McNeil led off the ninth with a double against David Robertson (3-1) and Canha hit his 10th home run. Canha had tied the game at 7-all in the seventh with a three-run shot off Connor Brogdon.

Nimmo gave the Mets a 10-8 lead with a drive off Tyler Cyr.

Edwin Diaz ended his scoreless inning streak, but pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his 28th save in 31 chances. Diaz, who hadn’t surrendered a run since June 22 over 21 innings, allowed Nick Maton’s sacrifice fly that pulled Philadelphia within a run.

Diaz struck out Darick Hall looking with runners on first and second to end it.

Segura, pinch-hitting for Matt Vierling, led off the eighth by homering off Trevor May (2-0) to put Philadelphia ahead 8-7.

Mets starter José Buttó allowed seven runs on nine hits in four innings in his major league debut. Buttó took the place of Taijuan Walker, who left his Aug. 16 start with back spasms but is not expected to need a stint on the injured list.

Philadelphia’s first five baserunners against Buttó reached base, with the first of Bohm’s three-run homers doing the biggest damage in the Phillies’ four-run first inning.

Bohm set a career high with six RBIs in his second multi-homer game.

LOVING THE BANK

Marte continued his hitting tear at Citizens Bank Park. He went 3 for 5 with a double and RBI and is now batting .399 with 17 doubles, five homers and 18 RBIs in 35 career games in Philadelphia.

STILL STREAKING

Nick Castellanos had a pair of singles to up his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Stephen Nogosek (left oblique strain) was placed on the 15-day IL. Nogosek felt discomfort after tossing 1 ⅔ scoreless innings of relief in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Phillies. … C Tomás Nido, on the COVID-related IL since Aug. 15, could return on Thursday when the Mets open a four-game home series against Colorado. … 3B Eduardo Escobar (strained left oblique) is on target to be back on Friday against the Rockies. … Walker could return to the mound as early as Tuesday against the Yankees.

Phillies: OF Bryce Harper (broken left thumb) likely will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday or Wednesday. Harper, who has been out since June 25, is expected to take on-field batting practice in Philadelphia on Monday. … RHP Seranthony Domínguez (right triceps tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day IL. … RHP Corey Knebel’s season is over after being diagnosed with a tear in his right shoulder capsule. Knebel, who was placed on the IL on Aug. 15 with a right lat strain, will get stem cell treatment in hopes of avoiding surgery. Cyr was called up from Triple-A to fill a spot in the bullpen.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Max Scherzer (9-2, 2.15) starts for the Mets on Monday night in the Subway Series at Yankee Stadium against RHP Domingo German (1-2, 4.45).

Phillies: Open a four-game home series against Cincinnati on Monday night, with RHP Noah Syndergaard (2-0, 4.50) facing RHP Luis Cessa (3-1, 5.50).

