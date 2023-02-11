STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Keenan Fitzmorris scored 14 points as Stony Brook beat N.C. A&T 69-59 on Saturday.

Fitzmorris added nine rebounds for the Seawolves (9-17, 5-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 14 points while going 3 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 10 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line, and added six rebounds. Frankie Policelli was 3 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Kam Woods finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Aggies (12-15, 7-7). Demetric Horton added 12 points and six steals for N.C. A&T. Marcus Watson also put up 10 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.