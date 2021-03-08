Five claim FCS Week 4 honors

(Stats Perform) – Sacred Heart’s Julius Chestnut, Jackson State’s Aubrey Miller Jr., North Dakota State’s Garret Wegner and UIW’s Cameron Ward were named Monday as the Stats Perform FCS National Players of the Week and Delaware the National Team of the Week for games between March 4-7.

The Week 4 honorees plus honorable mention selections:

—=

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Julius Chestnut, Sacred Heart, RB, Jr., 6-1, 215, Bowie, Md.

Chestnut was the best player on the field as Sacred Heart fell 30-27 at Duquesne in the Northeast Conference. He had 209 yards from scrimmage and tallied all four of the Pioneers’ touchdowns plus a 2-point conversion. He scored twice on 22 carries for 168 yards – his fifth straight game over 100 rushing yards and the 13th time in a 17-game span – and had 9- and 32-yard TD catches.

Honorable Mention: Tyson Alexander, RB, Jackson State; Eric Barriere, QB, Eastern Washington; Kevin Brown, RB, UIW; Narii Gaither, RB, Gardner-Webb; Keith Pearson, WR, Presbyterian; Rayjoun Pringle, WR, Villanova

—=

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Aubrey Miller Jr., Jackson State, LB, Sr., 6-2, 225, Memphis, Tennessee

In his first Jackson State game, the Missouri transfer totaled a game-high 18 tackles and forced a fumble outside his team’s 1-yard line with just over one minute remaining, and a teammate recovered the ball to preserve the Tigers’ 33-28 SWAC victory at Grambling State, whose 16-game home winning streak came to an end. Ten of Miller’s tackles were solos.

Honorable Mention: Connor Airey, LB, UC Davis; Joe Andreessen, LB, Bryant; Spencer Cuvelier, LB, Northern Iowa; Decobie Durant, CB, South Carolina State; Marcis Floyd, CB, Murray State; Malaki Malaki, LB, Dixie State; Ronnell Wilson, LB, Tarleton

—=

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Garret Wegner, North Dakota State, P, Sr., 6-0, 197, Lodi, Wisconsin

Wegner averaged 52.2 yards on five punts, setting his career long against Missouri State for the third straight time – 67 yards – as NDSU posted a 25-0 shutout in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. He also had punts of 54 and 59 yards, placed two inside the 20 and limited the Bears to 10 return yards. He also ran a fake punt 23 yards for a first down to set up a touchdown.

Honorable Mention: Timmy Bleekrode, PK/P, Furman; Dejoun Lee, KR/RB, Delaware; Mitchell Fineran, PK, Samford; Mateo Rengifo, PK, Southeastern Louisiana

—=

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Cameron Ward, UIW, QB, Fr., 6-3, 225, West Columbia, Texas

The true freshman continued his sizzling start, accounting for 365 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in UIW’s 42-20 win at Lamar in the Southland Conference. He completed 29 of 44 passes (65 percent) for 341 yards, throwing four touchdowns for the second straight game (each to a different receiver) and two interceptions. He also rushed for 24 yards and a TD.

Honorable Mention: Quali Conley, RB, Dixie State; Ty French, DE, Gardner-Webb; Mark Gronowski, QB, South Dakota State; Damonta Witherspoon, RB, Murray State

—=

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE WEEK

Delaware: 37-0 win over Maine

Dejoun Lee went 87 yards on a season-opening kickoff return for a touchdown – the first time that happened with the Blue Hens since 1933 – to set the tone in the CAA shutout victory. Lee also rushed for a touchdown and had 177 all-purpose yards. The defense held Maine to 112 yards and six first downs while forcing nine three-and-outs.

Honorable Mention: LIU (24-19 win over Bryant)