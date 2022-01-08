Flagg, Ray spark Sam Houston past Abilene Christian 65-63

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (AP)Savion Flagg scored 25 points and Jaden Ray made a layup at the buzzer to send Sam Houston to a 65-63 victory over Abilene Christian in Western Athletic Conference play on Saturday night.

Flagg shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds. Ray pitched in with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Bearkats (8-9, 3-1), who snapped a five-game losing streak on the road. Donte Powers added 11 points.

Airion Simmons scored a career-high 22 points and had 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (11-4, 2-2). Coryon Mason added 19 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51