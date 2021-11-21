Flagg scores 17 to carry Sam Houston past Little Rock 77-59

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Savion Flagg had 17 points as Sam Houston got past Arkansas-Little Rock 77-59 at the Jacksonville Classic on Sunday.

Demarkus Lampley had 13 points for Sam Houston (2-2). Jaden Ray added 12 points. Javion May had six rebounds. The Bearkats made 13 3-pointers.

Nikola Maric had 16 points for the Trojans (3-2). Jovan Stulic added 13 points. Marko Lukic had 10 points.

Kevin Osawe, whose 12 points per game ranked second on the Trojans, scored five on 1-of-5 shooting.

