Flagg scores 23, Sam Houston routs Hardin-Simmons 103-53

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Savion Flagg had 23 points as Sam Houston romped past Hardin-Simmons 103-53 on Saturday.

Jarren Cook had 14 points for the Bearkats (4-7). Demarkus Lampley added 12 points. Tristan Ikpe had 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

It was the second time Sam Houston scored at least 100 points this season, both wins.

The Cowboys’ 25.9 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Sam Houston opponent this season.

Chase Cobb’s eight points were the team-high for the Division III Cowboys.

