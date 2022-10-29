TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Jeremy Moussa passed for 297 yards and three touchdowns and Florida A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 27-6 on Saturday.

Xavier Smith, Jah’Marae Sheread and Jeremiah Pruitte each had a touchdown grab for Florida A&M (6-2, 4-1 SWAC). A.J. Davis had 108 yards rushing.

Skyler Perry threw for 173 yards with an interception for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-6, 0-5). Daemon Dawkins made eight catches for 95 yards.

