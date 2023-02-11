BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Alijah Martin scored 26 points, eight in the overtime, as Florida Atlantic beat Louisiana Tech 90-85 on Saturday.

Martin was 7 of 10 shooting, including 6 for 8 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Owls (24-2, 14-1 Conference USA). Johnell Davis added 19 points while going 7 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had six rebounds and three steals. Vladislav Goldin was 6 of 11 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Isaiah Crawford finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (13-12, 6-8). Cobe Williams added 20 points for Louisiana Tech. In addition, Keaston Willis had 18 points.

Goldin put up 13 points in the first half for Florida Atlantic, who went into the break tied 41-41 with Louisiana Tech. Florida Atlantic played Louisiana Tech even in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 76-76. Martin scored his eight overtime points while finishing 2 of 2 from the floor.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Florida Atlantic visits Middle Tennessee and Louisiana Tech hosts North Texas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.