Flowers carries South Alabama over Coastal Carolina 71-65

MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Michael Flowers had 28 points as South Alabama got past Coastal Carolina 71-65 on Friday night. Tyreke Locure added 20 points for the Jaguars. Locure also had six rebounds.

Sam Iorio had eight rebounds for South Alabama (10-8, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference).

Tyrik Dixon had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Chanticleers (12-5, 6-4). Essam Mostafa added 11 points. DeVante’ Jones had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The Jaguars registered their first win in three tries against the Chanticleers this season. In the most recent matchup, Coastal Carolina defeated South Alabama 83-69 on Jan. 9.

