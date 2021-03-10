Flyers face goalie concerns ahead of Capitals matchup

The Philadelphia Flyers struggled to defeat the worst team in the league on Tuesday.

The task will be much more daunting when the Flyers battle one of the best Thursday.

Philadelphia rallied from multiple two-goal deficits to oust the visiting Buffalo Sabres 5-4 in a shootout and now must rebound quickly for a matchup with the Washington Capitals in Philadelphia.

“We faced adversity head-on and found a way to win,” Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault said.

What’s concerning is the situation with their goaltenders. Starter Carter Hart has scuffled through stretches this season, especially against the Sabres in allowing three goals on the first eight shots Tuesday. Backup Brian Elliott gave up one goal the rest of the way and stopped both shots in the shootout.

It’s unclear which goaltender will start against the Capitals.

“At the end of the day, it’s the toughest position in hockey,” Vigneault said of the goaltender spot. “Carter is a very young goaltender (22 years old). We all believe in him. We all think he has a tremendous amount of potential. He’s going to learn from this and he’s going to get better. I believe he has to battle a little harder in goal at this time.”

This unique 56-game regular season will be challenging in terms of playoff position. This game is the first of two straight against the Capitals. Points continue to be vital every night.

“It’s obviously important,” said Kevin Hayes, who scored a goal against the Sabres. “You look at the standings and everybody is right there and within a couple points. When you have home games, you have to take advantage.”

The Capitals will be searching for their third consecutive victory and their seventh out of eight.

In their most recent game Tuesday, they defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-4 in overtime. The Capitals weren’t able to hold a three-goal advantage in the third period but Jakub Vrana’s goal 1:30 into overtime gave them two points.

“I’m trying to focus on the little things out there and try to focus on doing things right when I have the chance to shoot the puck,” said Vrana, who scored two goals in the win. “And they’ve been going in lately.”

Like the Flyers, the Capitals also have been splitting time between their two goaltenders — Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov. In a 3-1 win over the Flyers last Sunday, Samsonov was stellar with 36 saves.

“I feel like Vitek has been here for us,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said. “He’s kind of established himself from Day One where other pieces that we’ve had in place have not been available to us. Vitek’s been a guy that’s been here. He’s been reliable.”

Washington appeared to have two crucial points locked up, then nearly saw it slip away. But its resilience was evident when Vrana sealed the much-needed win.

Points count the same against any team.

“It’s definitely nice to get the two points on a night where it’s probably a learning experience for us,” T.J. Oshie said. “We can’t think things are going to be easy.”

