Flyers return from break with 3-2 win over Kraken in OT

SEATTLE (AP)Ivan Provorov scored 2:14 into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night as both teams returned to the ice after more than a week off.

James van Riemsdyk’s second goal of the game with 5:13 left in regulation pulled the Flyers even at 2. He scored 15 seconds after Seattle’s Jeremy Lauzon scored his first of the season after having a goal disallowed by goaltender interference earlier in the period.

But the lead was gone in a blink as van Riemsdyk beat Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer for the second time in the game.

Martin Jones made 34 saves and the Flyers improved to 5-0-1 in their last six.

Van Riemsdyk scored on a power play at 4:44 of the first. Yanni Gourde answered with a power-play goal of his own later in the period to tie it.

Seattle appeared to take the lead with 14:03 remaining in the third when Lauzon’s shot from the point and through traffic beat Jones. Philadelphia challenged, claiming goalie interference, and the goal was disallowed after a video review determined Seattle’s Jaden Schwartz had impeded Jones in the crease.

Grubauer made 19 saves but his record dropped to 7-12-4.

Both teams were on the ice for the first time since Dec. 18 to due COVID-19 protocols causing postponements and the NHL taking a longer holiday break around Christmas. Seattle had four games postponed, while the Flyers had two postponed by all the recent schedule changes.

Despite the long break, Seattle looked the stronger side through two periods, doubling the Flyers in shots and generating numerous scoring chances but failing to find a go-ahead goal.

GIROUX’S MARK

Claude Giroux moved into second place on the Flyers’ career scoring list by assisting on van Riemsdyk’s goal in the first period. Giroux passed Bill Barber and trails only Bobby Clarke.

It was the 600th assist of Giroux’s career. He has 884 points.

COVID-19 UPDATES

Seattle was without defenseman Vince Dunn, and forwards Mason Appleton and Ryan Donato due to COVID-19 protocols. Defenseman Adam Larsson was the one question for Seattle as he came out of protocols earlier Wednesday. He played 22:38.

Philadelphia was without top goaltender Carter Hart, top-line center Sean Couturier, forward Scott Laughton and center Derick Brassard due to protocols. Hart played his junior hockey 30 miles north of Seattle for the Everett Silvertips of the WHL.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Philadelphia is at San Jose on Thursday.

Kraken: Seattle hosts Calgary on Thursday.

