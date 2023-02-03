MANCHESTER, England (AP)Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is set to return from a foot injury but the defender John Stones will be sidelined for up to a month, manager Pep Guardiola said Friday.

Foden will be in contention to play Sunday when second-place City travels to Tottenham.

”Yes, I think so,” Guardiola said when he was asked about the 22-year-old playmaker’s availability for this weekend. ”He has trained well these last two days.”

The England international sustained the injury during City’s 2-1 loss at Manchester United on Jan. 14.

City is trying to chase down Arsenal in defense of its Premier League title and will have to manage for the next few weeks without Stones.

The England center back hurt his hamstring in the first half of last Friday’s FA Cup match, a 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Guardiola estimated three weeks to one month out for Stones: ”Unfortunately, a lot of games.”

