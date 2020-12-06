Longhorns football pauses team activities after positive COVID-19 tests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three Texas Longhorns players and two staff members, who traveled with the team to Kansas State on Saturday, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to UT Athletics. All team activities have been paused and players and coaches were sent home by direction of the school’s medical staff.

Those five members of the football program tested negative for the virus on Friday before the team’s travel to Manhattan, the athletics department says.

UT says it will test again on Monday and Tuesday. After those subsequent tests, the program will decide whether practice can resume before the Longhorns face Kansas on Saturday.

These are the first reported positive tests within the Longhorns football program since the season started in September. The Longhorns’ previously scheduled game against Kansas set for Nov. 21 was postponed to this week due to COVID-19 issues within the Jayhawks program.

