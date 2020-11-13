Rusk Eagles forfeit Friday playoff game as a result of COVID-19

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk High School football team has had to forfeit its first-round playoff game Friday night against Salado because of a case of COVID-19.

Rusk Head Coach Thomas Sitton, who is in his first year, said he hated that the team’s season has to end this way “especially for the seniors.”

“We are so proud of each of our Eagles and thank them for a great season!” said a Facebook posting on Rusk Eagles Athletics.

With the forfeit, Rusk ends its season 5-6. The team finished fourth in District 10-4A Div. 2.

The game was to be played at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station. Salado automatically moves to the next round.

Salado Principal Beth Aycock confirmed the cancellation. “Wear a mask and stay healthy for next week,” she said on Twitter.