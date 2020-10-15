SFA football coach Colby Carthel tests positive for COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – In a statement on Twitter, Colby Carthel Stephen F. Austin State University’s football coach announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.
Coach Carthel said he received the positive test result last Tuesday.
He said began the quarantine process immediately.
“While I remain physically distant from the team, I remain involved in our planning and preparation for this weekend’s game against Angelo State,” Carthel said. “I remain steadfastly thankful for the support and efforts of our administration, training staff, coaching staff and players, and I look forward to rejoining the team as soon as I am cleared to do so.”