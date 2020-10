LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – After last Friday’s Spring Hill Football game at Liberty-Eylau (scheduled to be played in Texarkana on 10/16) was canceled due to COVID-19, Panthers coach Weston Griffis informed me this morning, that they are also canceling this coming Friday’s home football game vs. Pleasant Grove.

Since it is a district contest, it will be an 18-point forfeit loss for Spring Hill. (In turn, it is an 18-point forfeit win for Pleasant Grove).