For Yankees, it’s next man up against Orioles

The New York Yankees may not be able to count on Giancarlo Stanton for a few more days but they are confident in Gio Urshela’s reliability.

Stanton likely will miss a second straight game due to left quad tightness. But Urshela is expected to return to the starting lineup Saturday night when the Yankees visit the Baltimore Orioles and try to clinch another series.

The Yankees are attempting to win their fifth straight series after opening with a 5-4 victory on Friday. Stanton was a late scratch and is unlikely to appear for the rest of the series, but Urshela was able to pinch hit after being held out of the starting lineup due to swelling in his knee.

Urshela capped a nine-pitch at-bat with the decisive, three-run homer in the seventh inning. It also continued his run of reliable at-bats as it marked the 22nd straight game he reached base and gave him a .360 (18-for-50) average with three homers and 13 RBIs over his past 14 games.

“That’s what he’s done his whole career is have big at-bats,” New York right fielder Aaron Judge said. “That’s what we needed. That was the swing of the night right there.”

If Urshela started, he would have played shortstop in place of Gleyber Torres, who missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols. Torres is the only player of the eight people in New York’s traveling party to test positive after being fully vaccinated. His absence likely will put Urshela at shortstop on Saturday after Tyler Wade started on Friday.

Urshela’s homer gave the Yankees their 15th win in 21 games and came on a night when Judge homered twice and New York said Aaron Hicks has a torn tendon in his left wrist.

“We’ve got some tough guys in this room,” Judge said. “Guys playing through some things and (dealing with) COVID. This is what it’s about.”

The Orioles are on a 3-8 skid since winning three straight from April 29-May 1. Friday’s game marked their third one-run loss this week. The Orioles are coming off a performance in which they went 1-for-18 with runners in scoring position while they were swept in a two-game series by the host New York Mets.

“The things we talk about every single day — try to do a certain job, and if they don’t give you your pitch, pass it to the next guy,” said Baltimore right fielder DJ Stewart, who had three hits. “We did that all night, just came up a little bit short.”

Trey Mancini capped a three-run fifth with an RBI double and continued to be as productive as Urshela. He batted .151 through his first 14 games but is hitting .309 (29-for-94) over his past 24 contests since April 17.

Domingo German (2-2, 4.02), who is 2-0 with a 2.59 ERA since returning from the alternate site, starts for the Yankees. He took a no-decision Sunday in a 3-2 win over the Washington Nationals when he allowed two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings.

German is hoping to duplicate his previous outing against the Orioles when he took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and allowed three runs over seven innings in a 7-0 win on April 28. German is 5-0 with a 2.41 ERA in seven career outings (five starts) against Baltimore.

Jorge Lopez (1-3, 5.63), who is coming off his best outing of the season, starts for Baltimore. Lopez did not get a decision Sunday against the Boston Red Sox when he allowed one run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings. It marked the second time this year he did not allow a homer.

Lopez is 1-2 with a 6.23 with a 6.23 ERA in five career starts against New York.

