BOULDER, Colo. (AP)Frida Formann made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Aaronette Vonleh had 14 points and nine rebounds and Colorado beat No. 14 Arizona 72-65 on Friday night.

Colorado (14-3, 5-1 Pac-12) has won back-to-back games against ranked opponents for the first time since beating No. 21 Wyoming and No. 20 Vanderbilt in the 2007-08 season. The Buffaloes have won their last six games overall and 11 straight at home.

Formann sank a wide open 3-pointer off a nice assist from Kindyll Wetta to give Colorado a 65-63 lead with 1:37 left. After an Arizona miss, Quay Miller got her defender in the air and made a layup while being fouled and added the free throw to make it 68-63.

Miller added 13 points and nine rebounds and Wetta scored 10 for Colorado, which overcame 19 turnovers.

Colorado led for over 35 minutes. Arizona took its first lead, since it was 2-0, on Shaina Pellington’s basket with 3:26 left in the fourth quarter to make it 61-59. Pellington added a contested layup in the lane to make it 63-62 but she fouled out at the other end.

Cate Reese had 14 points and nine rebounds for Arizona (14-3, 4-2). Pellington, Jade Loville and Madison Conner each scored 12 points. Esmery Martinez, who averages 11.4 points per game, made her first basket with 8:08 left in the fourth quarter.

Arizona plays again on Sunday at No. 10 Utah, which hasn’t played since Jan. 6 after its game against Arizona State was called off due to a forfeit.

