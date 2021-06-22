KWKT (FOX 44) – Texas A&M University announced Tuesday that Former head football coach R.C. Slocum has been diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin lymphoma.
The diagnosis came after out-patient tests at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston.
Coach Slocum made the following statement about his diagnosis:
The 76-year-old announced last week he was hospitalized and undergoing tests.
Slocum finished his head coaching career at Texas A&M in 2002, with an overall record of 123-47-2 in his 14 years.
He was inducted into the National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame in 2012.
- Tyler Legacy RB Bryson Donnell gives verbal pledge to Texas Tech
- 153 Texas hospital workers were fired or resigned after refusing COVID vaccine
- Former A&M coach diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma
- ‘Sometimes coincidences, sometimes not’: Series of downtown Texarkana fires under investigation
- Tuesday Evening Forecast: Humid weather returns Wednesday