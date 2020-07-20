Former Cowboys star Greg Ellis named Texas College head coach

TYLER, Texas (Texas College) – Monday Texas College named former Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Greg Ellis as the Steers’ new Head Football Coach.

Ellis brings a wealth of experience as both a player and coach in the NFL.

Coach Ellis played for the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders throughout his 12-year career in the NFL; 10 of those years Ellis served as the team captain for both the Cowboys and Raiders.

Coach Ellis’ leadership experience extends beyond the gridiron, serving as founder and CEO of Play Now Enterprise, a multi-media production company responsible for the film Carter High, and impactful plays such as Juneteenth and Watchnight.

“We are excited for Greg Ellis to join Texas College as the Head Football Coach. His professional experiences and philosophies as a player, coach, as well as civic leader, mirror that which our athletic programs are built upon,” noted Dr. Dwight J. Fennell, President.

“His commitment to ensuring student-athletes not only develop physically, but also intellectually aligns with Texas College’s mission. We anticipate Coach Ellis’ leadership to greatly benefit our program in a multitude of ways, including student success and graduation matriculation.”

Though the Steers will not participate in football this fall, Texas College will maintain the program and field a team for intercollegiate competition next season. With the College moving to online instruction for Fall 2020, football and other fall sports will still train and meet regularly through a virtual experience.

“I am excited about the opportunity to be the Head Football Coach of Texas College. Since we are not able to play any games this year, we will maximize our virtual capabilities to the fullest,” commented Coach Ellis.

“I am looking forward to working with all the young men and meeting their families. We have a lot of work ahead of us; nevertheless, we are ready for the challenge to be successful on and off the field. Last, but certainly not least, I thank Dr. Fennell and his staff for entrusting me with this task.”

ABOUT TEXAS COLLEGE

Texas College is a Historically Black College founded in 1894, by a group of CME ministers. Our mission continues to embody the principles of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. The College shall prepare students with competencies in critical and creative thinking related to the knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in areas of study. Additionally, the College shall provide an environment to inspire intellectual, spiritual, ethical, moral, and social development, which empowers graduates to engage in life-long learning, leadership, and service.

As a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Division I, the Texas College Steers compete in 10 intercollegiate athletics: Women’s Volleyball, Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Soccer, Football, Softball, Baseball, and Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field. The Steer Football Team is a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC), comprised of nine colleges/universities from Texas, Arizona, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

Texas College Steer Football carries a tradition that extends over a century, dating to at least the College’s fielding of a team in 1918. Moreover, Texas College served as one of the founding members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). To date, the Texas College Steers hold seven conference championships and one national championship.

Texas College’s Intercollegiate Athletics provide opportunities for student-athletes to build their bodies and minds, including learning to act and compete with integrity, responsibility, sportsmanship, and honor while developing leadership and teamwork abilities. In addition to this, Texas College Athletics boasts their student-athletes’ commitment to receiving an education while participating in their respective sports.