Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Keyshawn Johnson says his oldest daughter has died

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – DECEMBER 23: ESPN personality Keyshawn Johnson looks on before the last regular season game played at Candlestick Park between the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons on December 23, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and current ESPN commentator Keyshawn Johnson announced late Monday night that his oldest daughter Maia had died. She was just 25.

Johnson made the announcement on his Twitter account, saying that him and his family were “heartbroken and devastated by her loss.”

She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. — Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) March 15, 2021

“She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us… Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

ESPN said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with Keyshawn and his family as they deal with this unthinkable tragedy. He has the full support of his ESPN family.”

Johnson did not specify a cause of death.

He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 NFL draft by the New York Jets, the first wide receiver to be selected in the top spot in over a decade.

Johnson would then be traded to Tampa Bay in 2000. He would be their top target for years and went on to win a Super Bowl XXXVII against the Oakland Raiders in 2003.

He was traded to the Cowboys and then later joined the Carolina Panthers before retiring in 2006. Johnson would finish with 10,571 receiving yards and 64 touchdowns.

On ESPN, he is currently an NFL analyst and is also a host on a morning host.