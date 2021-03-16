Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Keyshawn Johnson says his oldest daughter has died

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and current ESPN commentator Keyshawn Johnson announced late Monday night that his oldest daughter Maia had died. She was just 25.
Johnson made the announcement on his Twitter account, saying that him and his family were “heartbroken and devastated by her loss.”
“She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us… Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
ESPN said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with Keyshawn and his family as they deal with this unthinkable tragedy. He has the full support of his ESPN family.”
Johnson did not specify a cause of death.
He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 NFL draft by the New York Jets, the first wide receiver to be selected in the top spot in over a decade.
Johnson would then be traded to Tampa Bay in 2000. He would be their top target for years and went on to win a Super Bowl XXXVII against the Oakland Raiders in 2003.
He was traded to the Cowboys and then later joined the Carolina Panthers before retiring in 2006. Johnson would finish with 10,571 receiving yards and 64 touchdowns.
On ESPN, he is currently an NFL analyst and is also a host on a morning host.