Former FCS players set for Super Bowl LV

(Stats Perform) – Unsung heroes no more, former FCS players will have a chance to make an impact in football’s biggest game.

On Feb. 7, a strong group that played in the lower half of Division I college football will line up for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs will seek to repeat as Super Bowl champs after eliminating the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Three of their FCS players – Tanoh Kpassagnon (Villanova), Khalen Saunders (Western Illinois) and Alex Brown (South Carolina State) – were members of last year’s championship team.

The Bucs, who beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship Game, will become the first team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

AFC (VISITING TEAM)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Active Roster

Antonio Hamilton, CB, South Carolina State

Daniel Kilgore, C, Appalachian State

Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova

Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois

Reserve/Injured

Alex Brown, DB, South Carolina State

Practice Squad

Bryan Witzmann, OG, South Dakota State

NFC (HOME TEAM)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Active Roster

Cameron Brate, TE, Harvard

Cam Gill, OLB, Wagner

Joe Haeg, OT, North Dakota State

Nick Leverett, OG, North Carolina Central (Rice grad transfer)

Ryan Smith, CB, North Carolina Central

Aaron Stinnie, OG, James Madison

Justin Watson, WR, Penn

Josh Wells, OT, James Madison

Practice Squad

Quinton Bell, OLB, Prairie View A&M

Travis Jonsen, WR, Montana State

Josh Pearson, WR, Jacksonville State

Reserve/Opt-Out

Brad Seaton, OL, Villanova