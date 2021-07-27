Former Liverpool, Palace defender Sakho joins Montpellier

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MONTPELLIER, France (AP)Center-back Mamadou Sakho signed with French club Montpellier on Tuesday after playing eight seasons in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old Sakho played in 75 games for Crystal Palace after joining from Liverpool in January 2017. He was injured for most of last season and his contract with the London club had expired.

The move marks a return to the French top flight for the former France international, who began his professional career with Paris Saint-Germain at age 17.

”I’m very happy to come back to France with a great project like this one in Montpellier,” he said in a team statement, which did not specify the length of the contract.

Montpellier finished eighth in Ligue 1 last season.

Sakho played 201 games for PSG and was named the country’s young player of the year after the 2010-11 season.

He made his international debut in 2010 and played in the 2014 World Cup.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTPN-LD: Online Public Notice
On July 15, 2021, Warwick Communications, Inc., licensee of KTPN-LD, channel 36, Tyler, Texas, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for the assignment of KTPN-LD’s license to Nexstar Media Inc. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application click here.

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51