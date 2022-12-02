LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – According to reports, Haynes King, former Longview quarterback, has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will be leaving Texas A&M.

King was named the starter for the Aggies at the beginning of the 2021 campaign but missed a majority of the season after breaking his leg in Week 2. After having a successful rehab and showing leadership through the off-season, he ended up winning a three-way competition and named the starter again in 2022.

After a few rocky starts, he was replaced as the starter and then it was a three QB rotation for the rest of the year as Texas A&M had its worst season under Jimbo Fisher. Haynes had flashes of a good SEC starting QB as he set up the Aggies to have a chance against Alabama, losing on the final play of that game.

King’s early collegiate success was no surprise to those who saw him play here in East Texas, where as a junior, he led the Longview Lobos to the 2018 state championship and took home the first state title for the Lobos in 81 years.

The man by his side during that championship run as a Lobo was his dad and Longview head coach, John King.

We will keep East Texas updated on where he goes and how he does when his decision is made.