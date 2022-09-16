PARIS (AP)Former Paris Saint-Germain player Aminata Diallo was issued preliminary charges of ”aggravated violence” and placed in custody in connection with an attack on one of her teammates, French justice officials said on Friday.

It was the second time Diallo was arrested as part of an investigation into the attack last year on Kheira Hamraoui. Diallo was taken into custody in November and released without charges.

Diallo’s questioning by police came after four men were arrested this week in connection with the attack.

Diallo was arrested on Friday morning and accused by the quartet of having set up the attack on her teammate in a bid to take her spot in the PSG team, the Versailles prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Hamraoui was attacked following an evening out with Diallo and other teammates. Hamraoui was hit several times with a metal bar and needed stitches to her hands and legs.

Diallo has been without a club since her contract with PSG expired at the end of last season.

—

