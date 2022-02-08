BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Michael Forrest had 16 points as Florida Atlantic topped Old Dominion 81-62 on Tuesday night.

Alijah Martin had 12 points for Florida Atlantic (15-9, 8-3 Conference USA), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Brandon Weatherspoon and Johnell Davis each had 10 points.

Austin Trice had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Monarchs (9-14, 4-6). Kalu Ezikpe added 12 points and C.J. Keyser had 11 points.

