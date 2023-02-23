BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Michael Forrest scored 19 points to lead seven Florida Atlantic players in double figures, and the Owls beat UTSA 106-66 on Thursday night.

Forrest shot 7 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Owls (25-3, 15-2 Conference USA). Vladislav Goldin added 14 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds and three blocks. Giancarlo Rosado was 4 of 5 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Roadrunners (8-21, 2-16) were led by DJ Richards, who posted 19 points. UTSA also got 10 points from John Buggs III. In addition, Japhet Medor finished with nine points.

