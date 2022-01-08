Forrest scores 27 to carry FAU past Marshall 90-77

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Michael Forrest had a season-high 27 points as Florida Atlantic beat Marshall 90-77 on Saturday night.

Alijah Martin had 17 points for Florida Atlantic (8-6, 1-0 Conference USA). Giancarlo Rosado added 11 points. Bryan Greenlee had seven points and 10 assists.

Obinna Anochili-Killen scored a career-high 23 points and had eight rebounds for the Thundering Herd (7-8, 0-2), whose losing streak reached five games. Taevion Kinsey added 20 points and six assists. Mikel Beyers had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51