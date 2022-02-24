SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)Bryce Fowler tossed in 23 points and Sacramento State breezed to an 83-51 victory over Idaho on Thursday night.

Cameron Wilbon had 15 points for the Hornets (8-16, 4-13 Big Sky Conference), who snapped a four-game skid at home. William FitzPatrick added 15 points and seven rebounds. Zach Chappell had 12 points and seven assists.

Sacramento State totaled 49 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Mikey Dixon had 13 points to lead the Vandals (8-19, 5-12). Tanner Christensen added 10 rebounds.

The Hornets evened the season series against the Vandals. Idaho defeated Sacramento State 73-72 on Jan. 22.

