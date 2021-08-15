Fowles, Collier lead Lynx to 88-78 win over Liberty

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Sylvia Fowles had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, Napheesa Collier added 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 88-78 on Sunday night.

Kayla McBride scored 16 points for Minnesota (12-7).

Natasha Howard made a short jumper to give the Liberty (10-11) a 71-68 with 7:04 to play. Natalie Ochonwa answered with four straight points to spark a 14-2 run that gave the Lynx a nine-point lead when McBride hit a 3-pointer with 90 seconds left.

Howard finished with a season-high 30 points for New York and Sabrina Ionescu had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Sami Whitcomb and Betnijah Laney added 12 points apiece.

Minnesota shot 48% from the field and made 18 of 21 free throws. New York was 8 of 8 from the stripe.